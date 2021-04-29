Lauriann C. Kloppenburg Purchases 3,000 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $192,462.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $19.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 287,817 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

