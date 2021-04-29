Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $31.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 3,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,188 shares of company stock worth $1,411,148. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.