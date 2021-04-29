Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of LMRK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.