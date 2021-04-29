Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Panmure Gordon

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

