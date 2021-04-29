Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.31. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.000-24.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Shares of LH opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.61. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $266.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

