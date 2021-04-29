Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $153.72 and a 1 year high of $266.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

