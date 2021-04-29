Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.83. 5,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65. Kubota has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.