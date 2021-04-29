Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) is Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. cut its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 2.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $273,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,663 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,109. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 34,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,964. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.42 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

