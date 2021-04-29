Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s earnings. Kosmos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kosmos Energy.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS stock remained flat at $$2.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,398. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.