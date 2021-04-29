Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Down 3.9%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 92,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,747,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $817.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $2,863,918.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

