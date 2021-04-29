Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of KNCRF stock remained flat at $$48.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84. Konecranes has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $48.05.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

