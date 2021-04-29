Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Major Shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global Sells 367,877 Shares

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $8,737,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of Knoll stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $8,666,457.96.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72.

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Knoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after buying an additional 235,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth $11,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Knoll by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

