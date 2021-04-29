Knekted Market Cap Tops $187,340.69 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 72.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Knekted has a total market cap of $187,340.69 and $3.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.00827105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.