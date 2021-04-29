Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €12.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €12.60 ($14.82) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.27 ($13.25).

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.55 ($13.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.12. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of €11.79 ($13.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

