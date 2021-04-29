KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

KREF has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 85,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,628,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

