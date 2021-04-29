Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.260-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KRG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 428,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,020. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

