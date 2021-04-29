Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. Kirby has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

