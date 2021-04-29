Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

