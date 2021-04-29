Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,630 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 3.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 186,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

