Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$199.00.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$159.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$150.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$174.30. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of C$124.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$224.98.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$71.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

