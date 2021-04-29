Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $2,349,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $301,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.