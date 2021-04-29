Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $68.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,872,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $67,860,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $68.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

