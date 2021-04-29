Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 12,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 351,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

