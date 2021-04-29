KeyCorp Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $295.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.93.

Shares of MSFT opened at $254.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a one year low of $171.88 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.72 and its 200-day moving average is $228.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

