KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $21.55 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,161. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 394.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 162,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 85,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

