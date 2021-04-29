KeyCorp Increases Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $74.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

