KeyCorp Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $316.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $316.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $281.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.03 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a one year low of $147.24 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.39.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

