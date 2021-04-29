Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.31 and last traded at $71.31. Approximately 2,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 123,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

