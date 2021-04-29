Kenneth Moelis Sells 1,401 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Kenneth Moelis sold 800 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $45,696.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 17,815 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $998,887.05.

On Monday, March 29th, Kenneth Moelis sold 3,500 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Kenneth Moelis sold 5,728 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $320,825.28.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kenneth Moelis sold 4,754 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $266,699.40.

On Friday, March 19th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00.

NYSE MC opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $24,781,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

