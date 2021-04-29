Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. United Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Pfizer by 32.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.44. 579,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,703,625. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $214.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

