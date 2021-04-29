Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 3,485 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 460,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137,408. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $233.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

