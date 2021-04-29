Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 4.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $83,874,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $65,841,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,604,000 after purchasing an additional 513,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 96,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,400. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

