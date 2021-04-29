Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.93. 59,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,365. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.