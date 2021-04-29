Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Equity Commonwealth accounts for 2.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

