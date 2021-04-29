KBC Group NV Sells 195,692 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195,692 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.38% of Regions Financial worth $75,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Regions Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,070,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,177.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.61.

RF traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $21.73. 119,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034,441. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.