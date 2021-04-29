KBC Group NV Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,103,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,197 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $198,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $57.81. 405,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

