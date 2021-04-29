KBC Group NV Has $126.40 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 358,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $126,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,766. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.07 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

