KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,451 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $102,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.65. 137,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,211. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

