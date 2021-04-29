KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $67,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.61. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $153.72 and a 1-year high of $266.42.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

