KBC Group NV Acquires 15,288 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $95,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.67. 2,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,761. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $259.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

