Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 117 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.3% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.32. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,287. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.64, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

