Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $420.82. The company had a trading volume of 152,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $420.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

