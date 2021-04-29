Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

