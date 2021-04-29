Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.74. 42,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,605. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

