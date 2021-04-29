Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 3,109 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day moving average is $138.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.38 and a 1 year high of $163.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

