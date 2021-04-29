Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KALTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 201,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,452. Kalytera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Kalytera Therapeutics
