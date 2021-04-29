Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KALTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 201,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,452. Kalytera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Kalytera Therapeutics alerts:

About Kalytera Therapeutics

Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalytera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalytera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.