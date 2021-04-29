K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.06

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.06 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.29), with a volume of 6,864 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.94.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

