K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.95

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.95 and traded as high as C$40.98. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$40.66, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

KBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.50 million and a P/E ratio of 128.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.02.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.