K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

KBRLF stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $35.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

