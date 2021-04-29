Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on JNPR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,234. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

